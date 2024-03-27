Two wide receiver decommits gives Penn State more options

The conversation about Penn State and their wide receiver situation is not going to end anytime soon as long as there remains major questions surrounding the viability of that room.

Entering the upcoming season, they need established players on the team to step up and prevent what happened last year from occurring again.

Going forward, there will be a lot of attention paid to how the Nittany Lions recruit and develop the position.

With that established, it should come as no surprise that James Franklin and wide receiver coach Marques Hagans are targeting multiple top-end recruits in the class of 2025.

As of now, there is only one commit in the class.

It’s still early, but things would become a lot more comfortable if Penn State was able to start landing some of the targets on their board.

There was a positive update for the Nittany Lions as two of their past targets in the class decommitted from schools and have reopened their recruiting process.

Tyler Calvaruso of 247Sports reports Adrian Wilson has backed out his Oregon commitment and Jayvan Boggs decommitted from Ohio State. The insider said Penn State maintained their relationships with both players even following their original pledges, but locking them into a commitment won’t be easy (subscription required).

Wilson is a 6’0″, 170-pound prospect from the state of Texas who is rated as a four-star and the No. 16 overall wide receiver in the 2025 class. It will be seen if they can get him in for a visit after failing to get him to campus during the fall.

Boggs has a similar profile, listed at 6’0″ tall and 188 pounds. The Florida native is also a four-star in 247Sports’ Composite Rankings and is listed as the No. 24 player at his position.

The Nittany Lions have been going after wide receivers heavily in this cycle and these decommitments give them more options to pursue throughout spring and summer.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire