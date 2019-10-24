Take Two: Where does Zach Evans stand after Bama trip?

Ddmyu4hqek9zswrubavy

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

THE STORYLINE

Alabama has done a phenomenal job recruiting the running back position over the years - maybe better than any team in the country - and the Crimson Tide are back after the No. 1 player at that position in Zachary Evans.

It was huge news over the weekend that the Houston (Texas) North Shore standout made his way for an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. Alabama has been trying to get him on campus and he showed up, which is a major success story in Evans’ recruitment.

Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Georgia remain the frontrunners for Evans, who has been wily about exactly where each team stands in his recruitment.

The five-star running back will be at LSU this weekend for its big matchup against Auburn and it could be a major chance for coach Ed Orgeron and his staff to convince Evans that Baton Rouge is the right place for him.

There have been so many twists and turns in his recruitment. There were rumors that Evans was days away from a Georgia commitment. Then Texas A&M looked like it was the leader. Last weekend, Evans was at Alabama where his Houston North Shore teammate Damieon George is committed. And now this weekend he’ll be at LSU.

Is Alabama now the frontrunner or is there just no telling with Evans since things are changing so quickly?

FIRST TAKE: Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

Story continues

“Alabama has been trying to get Evans on campus for a few games this season. This was an easier game for him to get to since he’s in Texas and it was an 8 p.m. kickoff. There were some other games he was scheduled to attend throughout the season but he didn’t make it. Him showing up in Tuscaloosa was huge for Alabama to get him back on campus, get him around the coaches, some of the players, some of the commitments that were also there.

“With this being an unofficial visit, it still means he can come back for an official down the road. The beat goes on with him. Alabama is still in the mix, definitely still wants him to be a part of the class. He’s going to take a lot of visits and I don’t see a decision anytime soon. Even if he does make a commitment, I don’t think the final decision will be made until signing day. Alabama increased their chances with him this weekend.”

TAKE TWO: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com

