Two weeks before season, Mike Mauk out as head football coach at Glendale

Two weeks before the beginning of the 2023 high school football season, Glendale has made a change at head coach.

Mike Mauk is out as the head coach of the Falcons, Springfield Public Schools confirmed on Monday night. He will be replaced by interim coach Joel Heman for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Calls to Mauk and his attorney were unsuccessful.

“Coach Heman is a respected mentor who invests in the lives of student-athletes,” Josh Scott, director of athletics and activities for SPS, said in a release. “Joel has already been leading practice for the regular season and we appreciate his willingness to serve as head coach in an interim capacity. We also thank Coach Mike Mauk for his service.”

In a follow-up phone call with the athletics director, Scott could not comment on the reasoning for Mauk's departure citing SPS policy regarding comments on personnel. Scott also declined to comment on whether Mauk's family members will be on the Glendale sideline this season — which includes his sons Ben Mauk and former Mizzou quarterback Maty Mauk.

The News-Leader observed Mauk present for several of Glendale's offseason activities as he intended to coach the team this season.

An offseason storyline that has caught plenty of attention has been Glendale's addition of former Kickapoo starting quarterback Kylan Mabins as he enters his senior year. It remains unclear if Mabins will be eligible to play as sources have indicated that there has been opposition to his move to a rival school within the district. It also remains unclear if Mabins' move played into Mauk's sudden departure.

Mauk's relationship with SPS has soured in recent years. Notably, he sued the district in 2021 regarding punishment following a 2019 playoff game in which Mauk alleged age discrimination for the way he was punished after he was ejected during the Falcons' 64-34 state quarterfinal loss to Carthage. The case is still pending.

Mauk had been the head coach at Glendale since 2014. He's been the mind behind some of the top passing offenses in the nation's history with standouts Alex Huston and Cole Feuerbacher putting up big numbers at the quarterback position.

Scenes from Glendale's state quarterfinal loss to Carthage on Nov. 22, 2019.

During Mauk's time as head coach, he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in June 2015. In May 2016, Mauk received a diagnosis of full remission.

SPS only named Mauk's name once in its release in its announcement of Heman taking over as its interim head coach.

Heman was the head coach of the Falcons from 2008-11 where he went 17-25 before leaving to become a sales manager. He has remained connected to Glendale over the years — notably, his daughter, Reilly Heman, was the girls' soccer Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and now plays at Missouri State. Heman has been back with the Glendale football program since the beginning of the summer.

SPS said the head coach position will be posted during the season and a permanent coach will be named in 2024.

The Falcons kick off their season on Aug. 25 against Waynesville.

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or X at @WyattWheeler_NL. He's also the host of the weekly "Wyatt's World Podcast" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Mike Mauk out as Glendale High School football coach