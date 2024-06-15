Two weeks after official visit, five-star WR Caleb Cunningham still lists Auburn as his top school

Five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham told Auburn coaches that the Tigers stand “No. 1” after his official visit earlier this month.

Two weeks removed from the visit, and the statement remains true.

Grace Raynor of The Athletic caught up with Cunningham this week to grab an update of his recruitment. Auburn remains at the top of Cunningham’s list as school “1A”, but another program to watch out for is the Florida Gators. The Gators are Auburn’s top competitor for Cunningham following a recent visit to Gainesville.

“(Florida) was telling me that I’m a great fit for them,” Cunningham said in a recent interview with The Athletic. “And then of course getting to spend time with (quarterback) DJ Lagway. He’s recruiting me hard. They definitely want me on that team.”

Auburn fits the mold for what Cunningham is looking for. He tells Raynor that he wants to develop surrounded by great players. Auburn football has worked wonders in a year’s time by landing talented wide receivers including Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson recently, and adding Cunningham to next season’s roster will only progress the Tigers to a future position within the College Football Playoff.

In addition to the talented that would surround Cunningham should he sign with Auburn, he enjoys the vibe surrounding Auburn’s program and campus.

“Just the culture and how they treat me like family. It’s great people and I want to be around great people. It’s just a vibe here. It’s just great being here,” Cunningham said following his visit to Auburn on June 2. “I told them I don’t want to leave.”

Cunningham is a 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Mississippi. He is the top recruit from Mississippi according to all four major recruiting outlets, and ranks as high as the No. 2 overall wide receiver from the 2025 cycle. He is currently visiting Tennessee, and will wrap up his official visit tour next week when he stops by Tuscaloosa to check out Alabama.

