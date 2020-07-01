Two weeks left for tagged players to sign long-term deals

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones suggested this week that he could sit out the 2020 season if he doesn’t come to an agreement with the team on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline to do so and he has plenty of company when it comes to looking for such a contract.

With two weeks to go until that deadline, none of the 15 players tagged by teams earlier this offseason have landed multi-year deals. Fourteen of those players received the franchise tag while the Cardinals used the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake has signed that tag and most of the franchise-tagged player have done the same. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, Washington guard Brandon Scherff, Patriots guard Joe Thuney, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams and Vikings safety Anthony Harris make up that group.

Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett hasn’t signed his tag, but said he would if he doesn’t get a deal done by the deadline. Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has indicated he’ll do the same while Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue seems unlikely to go that route given his desire for a trade. Broncos safety Justin Simmons joins Jones to round out the group of five who haven’t signed.

Deadlines often make deals and two weeks leaves plenty of time to talk, but the projected revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic could make that aphorism less fitting this time around.

