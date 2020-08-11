Two weeks after Allegiant Stadium named home of 2020 Pac-12 football championship, season canceled

It’s been a big day for college football. Hours after the Big 12 decided to cancel fall sports due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pac-12 followed suit and did the same.

Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020





This comes a day after the Mountain West also decided to cancel their fall sports indefinitely.

Just two weeks ago the Pac-12 announced they would be playing the 2020 and 2021 College Football Conference Championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Now there won’t even *be* a Pac-12 Championship this year.

That big game was one of several scheduled to be played in the new Las Vegas stadium. UNLV was to play all of their home games there as well, but being that they’re part of the Mountain West, that will no longer happen.

The stadium was built for the arrival of the Raiders to town and at this point it’s looking like they will be the only sports events played there this year. And they will be doing so with no fans in attendance.