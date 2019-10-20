Two of this week’s best bets look like no-brainers

It’s Sunday morning. If you’re in a jurisdiction where sports wagering is now legal, you may be thinking about your NFL bets.

If you’re in a jurisdiction where it still isn’t, you may be doing the same thing.

And if you’re doing it right, you’re looking for as many opinions as you can before you make your own decisions. So consider the “best bets” from the joint #PFTPM/Chris Simms Unbuttoned Thursday podcast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We each pick three games against the spread as the games about which we feel the most confident. This week, we picked two of the same teams.

I could tell you to watch the video to find out who those teams are, or I could just name them here for those of you who don’t want to watch the video. Given that someone inevitably will post a comment identifying the two teams, here they are.

Rams and 49ers.

If you appreciate the transparency that allows you to not watch the video, maybe there’s a way to show that appreciation. I’m not sure what it would be.

Unrelatedly, please watch the video.