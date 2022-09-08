Two Week 1 trends favor Rams in opener vs. Bills

With this being the first week of the regular season, we don’t have any recent games or statistics to analyze when trying to predict who will win. That makes calling this Rams-Bills game incredibly difficult, with both teams looking like two of the best in the NFL this season.

However, there are two Week 1 trends that favor the Rams.

For starters, Sean McVay is a perfect 5-0 in season openers, never starting the year 0-1. In fact, he’s never even been below .500 in his head coaching career. The Bills are 3-2 in season openers under coach Sean McDermott, with two of those wins coming against the Jets.

Only NFL coaches with perfect record in season openers (min 5 games):

Sean McVay 5-0

Furthermore, the defending Super Bowl champion is a near-perfect 19-3 in season openers since 2000. The Rams, of course, hold that current title as the defending champs. Weirdly, they’re still not favored despite being at home, coming in as 2.5-point underdogs.

These two stats don’t mean the Rams will absolutely win tonight against the Bills, but the combination of McVay’s perfect Week 1 record and Super bowl champs doing a good job defending their title certainly gives Los Angeles a great chance.

