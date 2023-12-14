Two ways the 49ers can clinch NFC West title Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After securing a spot in the NFC playoffs during Week 14, the 49ers can clinch their second consecutive NFC West title this weekend.

The 49ers control their destiny, with a road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium locking San Francisco into the NFC West crown. However, the outcome of the Los Angeles Rams' game could also secure San Francisco a spot even if they don't beat Arizona.

Here are the scenarios that clinch the division title for the 49ers on Sunday.

San Francisco clinches NFC West division title with:

SF win or tie OR LAR loss or tie

The 49ers are red hot, winning five consecutive games by double-digits since their bye week. San Francisco has won 10 consecutive games against NFC West opponents, the third-longest streak in the history of the division.

San Francisco throttled Arizona 35-16 behind a monstrous four touchdown performance from Christian McCaffrey when these teams met at Levi's Stadium in Week 4.

However, the Cardinals were without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who has since returned from an ACL injury that kept him out of Arizona's first nine games this season.

The Cardinals have won two of their last four games since Murray returned, offering a far more challenging test to the 49ers than the Arizona squad they faced back in September.

The Rams take on the Commanders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, and a loss or tie by Los Angeles also would vault the 49ers into the NFC West title.



