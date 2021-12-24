Two Washington defensive backs will miss Week 16 and Antonio Gibson may, too

Two Washington DBs will miss Week 16 and Antonio Gibson might, too originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After Friday's practice at the franchise's Ashburn, Va. headquarters, the Washington Football Team released its final injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Dallas.

The report didn't contain much good news.

Both Landon Collins and William Jackson III will be out for the Week 16 matchup with the Cowboys.

Collins hurt his foot in Philadelphia while Jackson injured his calf, and neither are healthy enough to suit up versus the NFC East leaders.

Daniel Wise, a rotational defensive end who got banged up on a play that Ron Rivera would like the NFL to try and clean up, will also miss the contest due to his knee issue.

As for Antonio Gibson, he is questionable for Sunday. The all-important running back exacerbated a toe problem on Tuesday that plagued him near the end of 2020 and he didn't practice on either Thursday or Friday.

Rivera told reporters he would have no reservations about playing Gibson against the Cowboys if Gibson is healthy enough to go, since he clearly knows his role in the offense and has attended the week's virtual meetings. Whether he gets cleared, though, could be a question leading all the way up to kickoff.

Curtis Samuel, who's had an underwhelming debut season with the Burgundy and Gold, is also questionable. He was absent in the Eagles loss due to a hamstring ailment.

Rivera can at least take a little solace in the fact that he'll get both Kendall Fuller and Kam Curl back, as both of them have gotten out of COVID-19 protocols. What's unfortunate is just as they're set to return, Collins and Jackson III will be sidelined, meaning the secondary will be patched together once again.

Lastly, Rivera was pleased with how Taylor Heinicke looked in Friday's practice, and the coach explained that while Heinicke was sorely missed in Week 15 (he was in COVID-19 protocols), one silver lining is that he had the opportunity to rest his body. Heinicke was roughed up in his last start, which came against Dallas, but he should be feeling a bit fresher heading into this tilt.

So, Washington is clearly in quite a bit of pain as they prepare to travel to Texas for their primetime showdown with the Cowboys. Should they lose, that pain will only increase, as one more defeat will all but eliminate the club from playoff contention.