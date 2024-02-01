Two Vols to play in East-West Shrine Bowl

Two former Vols will compete in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Thursday.

Tight end McCallan Castles and running back Jabari Small will play in the all-star game, which will be contested at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. Ford Center is the indoor practice complex for the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST and NFL Network will televise the game. The game benefits Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and is the longest running college all-star contest.

In one season with the Vols, Castles totaled 22 receptions for 283 yards.

Small appeared in 11 games for Tennessee in 2023. He recorded 475 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jabari Small (2). Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire