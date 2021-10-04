Two Vols earn weekly football honors

In this article:

A pair of Tennessee football players earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors after the Volunteers captured a road victory Saturday.

Cade Mays was named Offensive Lineman of the Week and Len’Neth Whitehead earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after the Vols (3-2, 1-1 SEC) defeated Missouri, 62-24, in Columbia.

Tennessee posted a historical offensive performance against the Tigers (2-3, 0-2) SEC. The Vols’ offense amassed 677 total yards.

Tennessee rushed for 452 yards, the most on the road since playing Washington & Lee (513) in 1951.

Saturday’s total offensive output against Missouri was the most since the Vols gained 684 yards in a loss to Texas A&M in 2016.

UT scored 28 points in the first quarter and had a 45-10 lead at halftime.

Whitehead rushed for 76 yards and recorded one reception for 10 yards in his second career SEC game.