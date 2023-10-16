Two Vols earn SEC weekly honors after Texas A&M win

Two Tennessee student-athletes earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors following the Vols’, 20-13, win against Texas A&M.

Sophomore defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for a second time in as many games, while return specialist Dee Williams was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Pearce Jr. recorded three tackles, two tackles for a loss, one sack and five quarterback hurries versus the Aggies.

Williams returned a 39-yard punt for a touchdown in the contest. He also totaled 19 yards on one kick return.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire