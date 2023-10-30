Two Vols earn SEC football weekly honors

Two Tennessee football players earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors Monday.

Kicker Charles Campbell was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week and offensive tackle John Campbell Jr. was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.

The Vols defeated Kentucky, 33-27, Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Campbell, a graduate transfer from Indiana, scored 15 points against the Wildcats, including four field goals and three extra points. His four field goals Saturday were the most in one game by a Tennessee kicker since Chase McGrath in 2022.

Campbell Jr. started at left tackle against Kentucky. He played 55 snaps and did not allow a sack.

Tennessee rushed for 253 yards against Kentucky, the most allowed by the Wildcats this season.

John Campbell Jr. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire