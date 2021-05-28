The two Vikings players with weeklong absences from OTAs

The Vikings’ OTAs started up on May 24 and there are plenty of storylines to come from them so far.

There have been some interesting photos taken of Kellen Mond, Kirk Cousins and others. Minnesota’s quarterback situation will certainly be something to watch in the coming years. Will Mond develop into the Vikings’ quarterback of the future? Or will the team stay with Cousins for the long term?

There have also been some noticeable absences from OTAs thus far. There are two Vikings players who have missed three OTAs this week, according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Here they are:

CB Jeff Gladney

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Gladney faces a charge of felony assault and his playing status for 2021 remains undetermined.

DE Danielle Hunter

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter has remained unhappy with his current contract, per The Athletic's Chad Graff. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that people shouldn’t expect Hunter to be present in the next couple of weeks.

