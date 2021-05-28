The two Vikings players with weeklong absences from OTAs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack White
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Vikings’ OTAs started up on May 24 and there are plenty of storylines to come from them so far.

There have been some interesting photos taken of Kellen Mond, Kirk Cousins and others. Minnesota’s quarterback situation will certainly be something to watch in the coming years. Will Mond develop into the Vikings’ quarterback of the future? Or will the team stay with Cousins for the long term?

There have also been some noticeable absences from OTAs thus far. There are two Vikings players who have missed three OTAs this week, according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. Here they are:

CB Jeff Gladney

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Gladney faces a charge of felony assault and his playing status for 2021 remains undetermined.

DE Danielle Hunter

Sep 23, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter has remained unhappy with his current contract, per The Athletic's Chad Graff. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that people shouldn’t expect Hunter to be present in the next couple of weeks.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Top photos from Vikings’ OTAs so far

    Here are the top photos from the Minnesota Vikings' OTAs so far!

  • ESPN predicts Geno Atkins lands with Minnesota Vikings in free agency

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to sign DT Geno Atkins in 2021 free agency?

  • Sued by partner over sale, Taylor says T-wolves won't move

    Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor expressed confidence Thursday that the NBA franchise will remain in Minnesota after it is sold, responding to a federal lawsuit against him by one of his investors alleging breach of contract. Taylor, who also owns the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, recently finalized an agreement to sell the basketball clubs to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez for $1.5 billion. The deal would unfold incrementally, beginning this year with a 20% purchase of Taylor’s stake.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 21-27 May 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • Not backing your squad to beat a team of Premier League rejects - what hope is there for Man Utd?

    Over the course of 90 minutes and extra time, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have made six game-altering substitutions against Villarreal in Wednesday’s Europa League final. Instead, he gave just one player more than five minutes to make an impact. That player was Fred, a defensive midfielder, and he replaced Mason Greenwood. As the dust settles on United’s dramatic penalty shootout defeat, it is this indecision and hesitation from their bench that seems so hard to understand. Yes, penalties can go either way. But there is surely no way that United should have allowed the game to reach that stage without at least putting Villarreal under sustained pressure. For almost the entirety of extra time, United played like a team without energy or ideas. They had control of the game for much of the second half, but they let that control slip as Unai Emery’s side introduced fresh legs at the end of normal time. Emery had made five substitutions by the 88th minute. Solskjaer, by contrast, waited until the 100th minute to introduce Fred and did not make another change until the 115th minute. It raises the question: what could Solskjaer have possibly been seeing that made him think no changes were necessary? Bruno Fernandes was anonymous, shackled by Villarreal’s compact system. Marcus Rashford continuously made the wrong decision in the final third. Edinson Cavani looked increasingly exhausted as the game wore on. If anything, United’s most dangerous player was Greenwood — and it was Greenwood who came off.

  • 'Mare of Easttown' is actually a show about the failings of the US healthcare system, the police, and the church

    "Mare of Easttown" stars Kate Winslet and Evan Peters as detectives who are investigating the brutal murder of a young woman.

  • WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers discuss their new book ‘Blood, Sweat & Cheers’

    WWE Hall of Famers The Bushwhackers (Luke and Butch) have a new book “Blood, Sweat & Cheers: The Bushwhackers,” chronicling their illustrious 36-year pro wrestling career as a tag team.

  • Darrell Waltrip Was Singing Pretty After First NASCAR Win at Nashville in 1975

    'Half good guy, half villain' notched first of his 84 NASCAR Cup Series wins in the Music City 420.

  • David Culley: Tyrod Taylor is a leader and a winner

    The Texans haven’t named Tyrod Taylor their starting quarterback, but Tyrod Taylor is their starting quarterback. Deshaun Watson is not expected to play another down for Houston, and third-round choice Davis Mills and recently signed Jeff Driskel not only have less experience than Taylor but less time in the offense this offsesason. Taylor, 31, is [more]

  • BLM's Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation

    A co-founder of Black Lives Matter announced Thursday that she is stepping down as executive director of the movement’s foundation. Patrisse Cullors, who has been at the helm of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for nearly six years, said she is leaving to focus on other projects, including the upcoming release of her second book and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. Her last day with the foundation is Friday. “I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors told The Associated Press.

  • This 4-star Gators cornerback recruit called a ‘special player’ by 247Sports

    The Florida secondary was their Achilles heel during the 2020 campaign, but head coach Dan Mullen is putting in the work to plug the gaps.

  • Ex-Athletics star Josh Donaldson has 'catalog' of pitchers cheating

    Josh Donaldson believes Joe West's confiscation of a pitcher's hat should be just the beginning.

  • Rafael Nadal, others react to Naomi Osaka's French Open media blackout

    Naomi Osaka has said that she won't be meeting with reporters at all during the French Open.

  • Hall of a trade: Deadline acquisitions are difference-makers

    Just when the New York Islanders got finished with Jeff Carter lighting it up against them with Pittsburgh, they face another significant trade deadline pickup in Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins. The Islanders might not even be in the second round if not for a trade to get Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from New Jersey. The Bruins also needed Mike Reilly arguably as much as Hall in the first round after their blue line was hit with injuries.

  • Phil Mickelson unbothered by Charles Schwab Challenge struggles: 'I won the PGA, so...'

    Lefty is still basking in the glow of his historic PGA Championship win.

  • Tennis-WTA would welcome dialogue with Osaka, Nadal defends media

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.

  • Celtics' Tristan Thompson warns unruly fans: 'I dare a motherf***er to spit on me'

    "I'll follow you right to your house."

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Danny Ainge claims 'I never heard any of that' in response to Kyrie Irving's Boston racism concerns

    The Celtics executive says he's never heard complaints about racism in Boston from Irving or any other player.

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.