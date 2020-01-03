Two Vikings corners out of final practice

The Vikings could be short-handed in the secondary this weekend.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes did not participate in Friday’s practice.

Alexander has missed all week with a knee injury, and he’s not anticipated to be able to play Sunday against the Saints.

Hughes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, but was limited Thursday with a neck injury.

Otherwise the news was good for the Vikings, as linebacker Eric Kendricks (quadriceps) was on the practice field, and defensive end Stephen Weatherly and safety Andrew Sendejo were back after missing the previous two days because of an illness.