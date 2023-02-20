Two Vikings contracts have officially voided

The Minnesota Vikings are in a position that is not ideal for the salary cap. According to Over The Cap, the Vikings are about $23 million over the salary cap heading into the 2023 season. Things didn’t get any easier as they saw some dead cap added onto the books.

On Monday at 3 pm central time, the contracts for both cornerback Patrick Peterson and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson both voided adding a total of $8.25 million in dead money to the salary cap.

The concept of void years is a simple one that teams have been using more and more the last few years to ease the salary cap situation for a specific year. The only problem is that you have to eat that money on the salary cap at some time.

If the Vikings were to have re-signed Tomlinson, they would have been able to prevent $5 million in dead salary cap from hitting the books this season.

They can still bring both players back to the team, but it wouldn’t be fiscally responsible, especially with Tomlinson’s $7.5 million in dead cap.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire