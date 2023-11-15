Two UNC men’s basketball players named to Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

The North Carolina Tar Heels have opened up the season 2-0 with wins over Radford and Lehigh at home. As they get ready for another home non-conference game before heading to the Battle 4 Atlantis, a pair of Tar Heels earned some recognition.

On Tuesday, both Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis were 50 players named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 watch list. These players are early favorites for the Wooden Award All-America Team and Most Outstanding Player Award.

The student-athletes represented on this list are among the best in the country going into this season, so it’s no shocker to see both Bacot and Davis on this list.

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 👀 pic.twitter.com/IEzAoeEeFh — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 14, 2023

The ACC and Big East lead the way with 10 nominations each and of the 50 players on the list, 41 are upperclassmen with 20 of those being seniors.

The list will be cut down to 15 and then 10 before The Wooden Award All-American Team is announced during the Elite Eight in March.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire