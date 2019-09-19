Take Two: Can UNC hold off UGA, Clemson for Payton Page?

Ffmbciglodz9tuxvnqww

Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE TAKE TWO: How committed is five-star Elias Ricks to LSU?

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

THE STORYLINE

Payton Page is the top-ranked prospect in the state of North Carolina’s 2021 recruiting class, a special 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle who has nearly 30 offers.

Page plays at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley and he has become a top recruit for coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels as the ACC program has quickly become a hot program again after a strong start to the season.

But Clemson and Georgia are also making Page an early top priority in the 2021 class. The high four-star prospect, ranked No. 19 overall, is expected to be in Athens this weekend for Georgia’s big matchup against Notre Dame.

What could also be a factor in Page’s recruitment is that he has become a close friend and teammate of four-star defensive end Myles Murphy, not the Clemson commit, the North Carolina commit. The prospect of playing together on the Tar Heels’ defensive line could be a big priority.

It’s early but Page’s recruitment is already taking significant shape with North Carolina, Clemson and Georgia as some favorites.

Can the Tar Heels hold off those national powers or will Page be the next in a long line of talented players on the defensive line to play for either the Tigers or the Bulldogs?

FIRST TAKE: ADAM FRIEDMAN, MID-ATLANTIC RECRUITING ANALYST

Story continues

“As of right now, I would go with UNC because of his relationship with Tar Heels commit Myles Murphy. But Georgia, Clemson and UNC will all be top contenders as he gets closer to a decision, which does not seem as if it is close. Clemson’s history with defensive linemen will play a factor.

"I also think his development from this year into next year will play a factor as well. He’s gotten back into shape and doing well this year, and colleges want to see that consistent work ethic and development.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR

“It’s different now. Clemson can still pick-and-choose for the most part but there is finally a team in the state of North Carolina that could give them a run for their money. Mack Brown is a very good recruiter. The loss to Wake Forest doesn’t help but they already have as many wins this season as they did all of last year.

“Kids in the state are looking at North Carolina as a true option and a team to play for in the ACC. That being said I would still project him to go to Clemson because of its defensive line tradition and the way it produces defensive players and puts them in the NFL.”

Read More