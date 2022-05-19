Two UNC football players named among top 100 impact freshmen

The UNC football program enters the 2022 season with some questions and a heck of a lot less pressure than they did in the 2021 offseason. Mack Brown and his staff have some things to figure out on both sides of the football but they are a team that could surprise some coming up.

If they want to take a step forward this year and surprise some, the impact of their recruiting class will be important.

On Thursday, two freshmen were named to 247Sports Top 100 list of impact freshmen going into the season. And both were on the defense side of the football.

Running back George Pettaway cracked the list as the Tar Heels have a need at that position to be filled. They will likely take a committee approach but there is a chance Pettaway can have a big role:

With Ty Chandler off to the NFL, the Tar Heels have an opening at running back. And while Pettaway isn’t the favorite to fill that role – that job is British Brooks’ for now – he’s expected to be part of the rotation after a strong spring. In fact, Tar Heel OC Phil Longo said Pettaway brings something different to the offense, comparing him to Michael Carter: “Twitchy, change of direction slasher. He’s gonna spin and jump and do all that stuff. He’s a different kind of running back than some others.”

At the wide receiver position, the Tar Heels return Josh Downs and Antoine Green but there are some big question marks on the depth chart. With no clear number three option, freshman Andre Greene has the chance to emerge as a go-to guy:

There are snaps to be earned at wide receiver for the Tar Heels with only two receivers returning who had more than 150 yards last season. Greene, a summer enrollee, is in position to snatch a lot of those reps. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Virginia native has a classic outside receiver’s build and has all the tools to be an immediate red zone threat.

It wouldn’t shock us to see either one or even both players to have a big impact right away. And if that happens, UNC should be in good shape with their offense.

