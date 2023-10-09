Two UNC football players take home ACC Player of Week honors

The North Carolina Tar Heels moved to 5-0 with the win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon as Mack Brown has his team right in the race for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In the win, the Tar Heels had a nice outing from both the offense and defense as they dominated from the start and never looked back. For that performance, two Tar Heels earned Player of the Week honors from the ACC on Monday.

Quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Nate McCollum both earned honors for Saturday’s game as the ACC released the list on Monday. Maye threw for 442 yards, the third time in his career he’s reached over 400-passing yards. He completed 33-of-47 attempts with three touchdowns and also added a rushing touchdown.

McCollum had seven receptions for 135 yards with a long of 48. This is McCollum’s second Player of the Week honors this season.

The Tar Heels will now prepare for another ACC showdown on Saturday as they will host No. 25 Miami in primetime. A win for UNC would move them to 6-0 and help them keep pace near the top of the conference.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire