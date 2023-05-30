Two UNC football games in 2023 among best non-conference contests

North Carolina’s non-conference schedule in 2023 won’t be an easy one for Mack Brown and his Tar Heels.

They open up the year at a neutral site facing off against a South Carolina program that is on the up. In addition to that game, they will host Appalachian State, Minnesota, and Campbell at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

While three of the four are home games, North Carolina will be tested early on in the season. And two of those games were named in Chip Patterson’s CBS Sports 100 days out article as two of the best non-conference games this season.

Check out Patterson’s list here:

56. Sept. 2: Colorado at TCU

57. Sept. 2: Florida at Utah

58. Sept. 2: West Virginia at Penn State

59. Sept. 2: North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)

60. Sept. 3: LSU vs. Florida State (Orlando)

61. Sept. 9: Texas at Alabama

62. Sept. 9: Nebraska at Colorado

63. Sept. 9: Ole Miss at Tulane

64. Sept. 9: Oregon at Texas Tech

65. Sept. 9: Texas A&M at Miami

66. Sept. 9: UCF at Boise State

67. Sept. 9: Utah at Baylor

68. Sept. 16: Pittsburgh at West Virginia

69. Sept. 16: Washington at Michigan State

70. Sept. 16: Minnesota at North Carolina

71. Sept. 23: Ohio State at Notre Dame

72. Sept. 23: UTSA at Tennessee

73. Oct. 14: USC at Notre Dame

74. Nov. 4: Notre Dame at Clemson

75. Dec. 9: Army vs. Navy (Foxborough, Mass.)

Starting off 3-0 would be huge for Brown’s program but it would require the Tar Heels to beat the Gamecocks, Mountaineers, and Gophers in three consecutive weeks. That’s not an easy task.

