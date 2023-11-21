Two UNC football commits nab fourth stars On3 Sports’ Top 300 rankings

College football might be coming to a close soon, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your favorite team’s 2024 outlook.

In Chapel Hill, there’s expected to be a good amount of turnover for UNC. It’d be shocking if star quarterback Drake Maye didn’t leave for the NFL Draft, while fans are also calling for defensive coordinator Gene Chizik’s firing.

Regardless of what happens in the future, Carolina should be focused on beating N.C. State for the first time since 2020. The winner will nab its ninth on the season, while also taking third place in the ACC.

There is, however, already some optimism for next season.

Two of UNC’s Class of 2024 commits. safety Jaiden Patterson and wide receiver Jordan Shipp, picked up fourth stars in On3 Sports’ latest football prospect rankings list.

Patterson, who hails from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga., slotted in at 254. He has 69 tackles, 20 deflected passes, four fumble recoveries and three interceptions across two varsity seasons.

Shipp, an in-state product from NCISAA powerhouse Providence Day, came in at 258. He’s helped the Chargers to the past three NCISAA State Championships, recording 2,949 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns over four varsity seasons.

