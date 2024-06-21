Two UNC baseball players earn All-American honors

North Carolina’s season ended in disappointing fashion with a loss to Florida State in the College World Series. But reaching Omaha was a big accomplishment in itself for the program.

After beating LSU in a must-win Game 7 in the regional and then sweeping West Virginia in the super regional, UNC punched its ticket to Omaha where they went 1-2 with a win over Virginia and losses to Tennessee and Florida State.

Now, a week after they opened up the tournament in Omaha, two players are earning national honors.

Outfielder Vance Honeycutt was named second-team All-America while pitcher Dalton Pence was named third-team by Baseball America. The awards were announced on Friday ahead of the start of the College World Series Finals.

Honeycutt has earned four All-America honors this season from various publications for his standout play. He had a school-record 28 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

For Pence, he was not only one of UNC’s best relievers but one of the best in the ACC all season long. He displayed that in the postseason as well, coming in and eating up several innings for Scott Forbes’ team.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire