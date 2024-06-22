Two UNC baseball freshmen earn USA Baseball tryout

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball season ended in disappointing fashion with a loss to Florida State at the College World Series. Although UNC went 1-2 in Omaha, the season was still a success.

UNC had a big comeback win against Long Island and then won a game 7 against LSU in the regional before sweeping West Virginia in the super regional to punch their ticket. A big reason why UNC found success was due to their freshman class and now two players are being recognized with a tryout for Team USA.

On Friday, the Tar Heels announced that pitcher Jason DeCaro and catcher Luke Stevenson earned an invite to the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

DeCaro and Stevenson have been invited to the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xVCCr2UDBm — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 21, 2024

The duo were two of 56 players selected among non-draft-eligible college players for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in Cary, N.C., on June 26 and 27.

DeCaro finished his first season earning Second Team All-ACC by posting a 3.81 ERA in conference play. His battery mate, Stevenson, earned All-ACC Third Team honors as well as a spot on the All-Freshman team. He started in 63 of the 64 games and had a .284 batting average with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire