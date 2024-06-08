Two Ukrainians win bronze at European Cup in Madrid

Medalists of the under 66 kg category at the European Open Judo Cup. Photo: Judo Federation of Ukraine

Two Ukrainian judokas have won bronze medals at the European Open Judo Cup in the adult classes.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Judo Federation of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Mykyta Holoborodko took third place in the under 66 kg weight category. In the bronze medal bout, he defeated a Spanish representative with two successful throws.

Ruslana Bulavina won bronze in the over 78 kg weight class. In the third-place fight, she pinned her opponent from Austria.

The competition in Madrid will continue on 9 June.

Background: The day before, Denys Stetsenko won the European Judo Championships in the class for veterans. Two other Ukrainians became bronze medallists.

