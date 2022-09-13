Two Truck Series teams fined after loose lugs at Kansas Speedway

The Nos. 15 and 61 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series teams were penalized as a result of loose lug nuts, the sanctioning body announced Tuesday.

MORE: Truck playoff standings | Bristol schedule

The No. 15 Ford driven by Tanner Gray and the No. 61 Toyota of Chase Purdy were each found with one lug nut loose following the series’ event on Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway.

Mike Hillman Jr., crew chief for the No. 15 David Gilliland Racing outfit, and Matt Lucas, crew chief for Hattori Racing Enterprise’s No. 61 entry, were each fined $2,500 as the unsecured lug nuts violate Sections 8.8.10.4a of the NASCAR Rule Book. The rule states all tires and wheels must be properly secured.

The series returns to action on Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) as the Round of 8 in the Truck Series Playoffs gets underway.