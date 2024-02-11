Two Trent Williams penalties lead to 49ers punt

San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams had a rough drive in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

Williams had a false start penalty and a holding penalty on back-to-back plays, moving the 49ers way back and leading to a punt.

The drive started with a lot of promise on an 18-yard pass from Brock Purdy to Brandon Aiyuk, but after that the 49ers moved backward and couldn't recover from the 15 yards in penalties.

The good news is that Mitch Wishnowsky got off a good punt for the 49ers, and the Chiefs will start their second drive at their own 11-yard line.