Two transfers shine for Purdue football in Day 1 of fall camp

WEST LAFAYETTE − Purdue football began fall camp on Wednesday morning.

For the first time, the Boilermakers had the team on the field that will make up the 2023 roster.

One month from now, Purdue will be opening the season against Fresno State on Sept. 2 inside a reconstructed Ross-Ade Stadium.

For some transfers and true freshmen who were not on the roster last spring, it was an introduction into what Purdue football is under head coach Ryan Walters and his staff.

Here are some initial takeaways from the periods of Purdue football practice media were permitted to observe on Wednesday.

Who stood out on day one of Purdue football camp?

Players and Walters were pretty complimentary of what they saw as a whole.

Two names were mentioned specifically, though.

Walters noted receiver Jahmal Edrine, a transfer from Florida Atlantic who had a highly productive year for a bad team last season, is as good as advertised. Edrine should be a nice addition to the receiving corps.

Fifth-year safety Cam Allen mentioned defensive back Botros Alisandro, a sophomore transfer from Snow College. Alisandro had two interceptions last season against Gila River Junior College.

"I feel like Bo made a whole bunch of plays today," Allen said. "I don't think he got a ball caught on him so that really stood out on the first day of practice."

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters watches during Purdue football practice, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

New numbers

A couple of returning players have new numbers, most notably Dylan Downing.

Downing previously wore No. 38. The slimmed-down senior running back is now wearing No. 22.

Quarterback Kyle Adams, who did not see any playing time last season after transferring from James Madison, changed from No. 20 to 19.

Who didn't participate?

Some notable names were not taking part in Wednesday's first day of fall camp.

To no one's surprise, center Gus Hartwig and tight end Garrett Miller were unavailable. Hartwig, a center who made 27 consecutive starts despite nagging injuries, was lost for the season with a leg injury against Northwestern last season. Miller, a tight end, missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Khordae Sydnor, expected to be a key to Purdue's defense, also did not practice. Nor did Stanford grad transfer cornerback Salim Turner-Muhammad, freshman defensive back Ethon Cole or redshirt senior defensive end Prince Boyd.

Roster additions

A couple names to note who have joined the Purdue football roster as walk-ons: freshman cornerback Luke Pettaway, redshirt sophomore running back Bishop Johnson, freshman receiver Nolan Buckman and redshirt freshman kicker Iain Ramage.

Johnson was a standout at nearby Lafayette Jeff and is a transfer from Army. Buckman played high school football at Brebeuf, where he was a quarterback and receiver during his career. Pettaway is from Naperville, Illinois.

Ramage, also from Illinois, was a high school teammate of freshman lineman Jimmy Liston. Ramage attended a specialists camp during the summer, eventually getting offered a roster spot after winning the punt competition and impressing coaches with his kickoffs.

