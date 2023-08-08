Two transfers off to the side and other takeaways from Arkansas football's fifth day of camp

Arkansas football held its fifth fall football practice Tuesday morning with the team splitting time outside and inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center.

In total, the Hogs will practice 20 times before Week 1, and they'll hold seven practices before their first scrimmage Saturday. This was the final practice before pads go on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's 15-minute open portion of practice:

Two defensive linemen work on the side

Transfers Anthony 'Tank' Booker (Maryland) and Keivie Rose (La. Tech) were not with their fellow linemen during the media-viewing Tuesday, both working with director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders.

Day 5 with the Hogs underway. Tight ends going through some blocking drills. pic.twitter.com/CelBaoqWjC — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) August 8, 2023

The defensive line unit is deep, but these two represent important players on the interior. Still, there's a long way to go before their absence becomes a concern.

Secondary shines in competition

The defense easily won a drill Tuesday where the offense tries to convert goal-to-go plays from the six-yard line. It was all passing plays, with only the quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs involved.

In total, the offense scored on 5-of-17 reps. The biggest highlight for the defense came toward the end of the drill when redshirt freshman Aidan McCowan intercepted KJ Jefferson in the end zone.

Freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton did provide a bright spot when the offense backed up to the 16-yard line, finding Isaac TeSlaa with a beautiful pass in the corner of the end zone.

A watchful Sam Pittman

The Arkansas head coach typically spends most of his time working with the offensive line during the media-viewing portions of practice, but today he bounced around, observing the running backs, wide receivers and secondary.

There wasn't much instruction from Pittman, letting the position coaches teach their craft, but he was clearly taking mental notes and getting a look at the other position groups before the first day of pads.

