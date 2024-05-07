Two track and field athletes advance to state round

May 7—MOULTRIE — Both the Packers and Lady Packers each had one athlete qualify for state competitions after last Saturday's sectionals, hosted by Valdosta.

For the Lady Packers, Rajayla McBride will be competing in the triple jump.

During sectionals, with a distance of 36 feet, 6 inches, McBride took third place.

The Packers will see Bryce Toomer compete in two events: the discus and shot put.

When he competed in shot put, not only did Toomer place first, but he also broke the Colquitt County school record.

Keshaun Palmore, with a throw of 52 feet, was the Packer whose record was broken when Toomer landed a 53-3.

In his other event, the discus, Toomer received second with a throw of 156 feet.

Going with them will be the 4x400-meter relay teams for both the Packers and Lady Packers.

Neither were able to compete during sectionals due to thunderstorms, so those races will be made up the same day as state competitions.

Also competing at sectionals, though they didn't advance to state, were a plethora of other athletes for Colquitt County.

Lady Packer Dalivia Mcbride competed in the high jump for a final placement of 10th with a distance of 5-0, and in the long jump with a distance of 15-3 for 16th.

Also for the Lady Packers were the 8x800 relay team of Melissa Breedlove, Allison Quiroz, Monai Alexander and Harley Zongva, who received 15th place with a time of 12 minutes 26 seconds.

Three other relay teams — all for the Packers — competed during sectionals: the 4x800, 4x200 and 4x100.

Chris Williams, Gage Dorsey, Andrick EsQuivel and Jayln Green ran the 4x800, receiving 16th after their finishing time of 9:29.

Running both the 4x200 and 4x100 was the quartet of Matt Bryant, Dy James, Jalen Clayton and Joshua Alford.

With a time of 1:29 in the 4x200 they took ninth and received 14th in the 4x100 after crossing the finish line in 44.51.

Those traveling to the state competition will do so this Thursday. The state meet is at Carrollton High.