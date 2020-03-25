Two Toyota milestones getting full-race replay treatment

A convergence for rebroadcasts of archival NASCAR races is shaping up to be a special remembrance of manufacturer milestones.

On Wednesday at noon ET, NASCAR.com is set to re-air the 2015 Cup Series finale from Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Kyle Busch became the first Toyota driver to win the championship in NASCAR’s top division. Later that day at 6:30 p.m. ET, Toyota Racing’s social media channels plan to show the 2007 Kroger 200 from Indianapolis Raceway Park, where Jason Leffler claimed the first Camry victory in what is now called the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Busch’s Homestead triumph for his first Cup Series crown marks a more recent pull from the memory banks. But Leffler’s win nearly 13 years ago at the .686-mile Indiana short track digs a bit further back in the record books.

Wednesday night we're replaying the entire broadcast of the 2007 Kroger 200 from Indianapolis Raceway Park! #NASCAR #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/OGyg6xuAvR — Toyota Racing (@ToyotaRacing) March 23, 2020

Without revealing too many spoilers before the later rebroadcast, Leffler rallied late and held off Cup Series regulars Greg Biffle and David Reutimann on July 28, 2007. “This is a lot more exciting to come to the end like that, beating and banging and doing those slide jobs,” said Leffler, who drove the Braun Motorsports No. 38 Toyota to his second and final victory in the series.

Toyota has encouraged social media interaction with both race broadcasts, and the automaker’s reps also plan to release post-race notes and quotes from the 2007 race Wednesday evening.