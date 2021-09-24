Two top Wisconsin targets receive their 2022 All-American Bowl jerseys

This past week, two of the top players in the state of Wisconsin finally had their All-American Bowl invitations feel like a reality as they received their jerseys for the 2022 game.

A pair of four-star OL in Carson Hinzman (Hammond) and Billy Schrauth (Fond du Lac) received their jerseys this week. Both players are high on the Wisconsin wish list for the class of 2022, and are seen as top-three overall players in the Badger State by 247Sports.

Neither player has committed, but Wisconsin is heavily linked to both with schools such as Ohio State, Notre Dame, and others also in on the star offensive linemen.