Two top South Carolina basketball coaching targets emerge as front-runners elsewhere

Two of South Carolina’s targets for its men’s basketball coaching vacancy have reportedly drawn interest elsewhere.

National college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein tweeted Saturday that Xavier is “targeting Sean Miller to return as the school’s head coach.”

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday night that Cleveland State’s Dennis Gates “has emerged as the target in Missouri’s search,” and fellow ESPN report Jeff Borzello reported that negotiations are expected to progress over the “next couple of days.”

Both Miller and Gates have been linked to South Carolina in the school’s search for a replacement for 10-year head coach Frank Martin, who was fired Monday. A source close to the situation told The State that Miller is “a major player” in USC’s search, but he isn’t the only choice. The school has reportedly also looked at former Gamecock and current Wake Forest assistant BJ Mckie, Furman head coach Bob Richey and Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris.

Xavier’s interest in Miller isn’t new, as there have been reports throughout the week that Miller is choosing between the Musketeers and Gamecocks, among other programs. Miller served as an assistant under Thad Matta for the Musketeers from 2001-04 and then was promoted to head coach from 2004-09. In that time, Miller led Xavier to the NCAA tournament four times in five years, going as far as the Elite Eight.

Miller spent the next 11 seasons with Arizona. The Wildcats fired Miller last April after the NCAA charged the school with five Level I violations. Miller has denied any wrongdoing.