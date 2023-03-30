Two of Titans’ free agent signings eyeing jersey No. 0

One of the cooler things to come out of the NFL owners meetings this week was the rule change allowing players to wear the No. 0 on their jersey — and now a pair of new Tennessee Titans have their eyes on it.

Unfortunately for the big boys in the trenches, offensive linemen and defensive linemen are still not allowed to wear the number, but every position aside from those now can.

Here’s a look at the digits each position can wear:

Quarterbacks, punters, kickers: 0-19

Punters, kickers: 0-49 and 90-99

Defensive backs: 0-49

Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, wide receivers: 0-49 and 80-89

Offensive linemen: 50-79

Defensive linemen: 50-79 and 90-99

Linebackers: 0-59 and 90-99

After news broke of the rule change, several players took to Twitter showing interest in wearing it, including new Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who wore No. 23 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, new Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair looks like he’s going to be gunning for the jersey number, also.

You can have #2 🤗😂 — Azeez Al-shaair (@A_train2_) March 28, 2023

The passing of the jersey No. 0 rule wasn’t the only change the league made this week. For a full list of all the changes, check out this article from our friends at Touchdown Wire.

