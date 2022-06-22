Two Titans 2019 picks go in top five of PFF’s NFL re-draft

The Tennessee Titans had a sensational, franchise-changing NFL draft in 2019 after landing a handful of impact players who went on to become starters and important building blocks for the team.

General manager Jon Robinson landed two of the biggest steals in the draft in defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons at No. 19 overall, and wide receiver A.J. Brown with the No. 51 overall selection.

Simmons has since emerged as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL, and Brown is among the best young receivers in the league.

Further cementing the idea that they were two majors steals is this 2019 NFL re-draft by Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikemma. He has Brown going No. 3 overall to the New York Jets and Simmons going No. 5 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also making his way into the first round of the PFF re-draft is safety Amani Hooker, who was originally selected in the fourth round. Hooker went to the Philadelphia Eagles with pick No. 25 in Sikemma’s re-draft.

Of the six-player 2019 class, four players remain on Tennessee. Brown was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 NFL draft, and fifth-round outside linebacker D’Andre Walker is no longer with the team, either.

As much success as the Titans have enjoyed with this group, tough decisions are coming. Hooker, right guard Nate Davis and linebacker David Long will all be free agents in 2023. Simmons will play out his fifth-year option next season, but is due for a massive extension.

