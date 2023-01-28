Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker announces plans to sign with Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker plans to sign with the Las Vegas Aces, the two-time WNBA champion announced via Instagram on Saturday.

After leading the Los Angeles Sparks to their first title in 2011, she helped the Chicago Sky do the same in 2021. The Las Vegas Aces won their first championship last season.

In the statement, Parker wrote that Las Vegas is the perfect destination to end her free agency because she can compete for a third title there while being close to her family.

"While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast," she wrote.

