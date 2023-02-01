Two-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart announces she'll sign with New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart announced she'll sign with the New York Liberty, where she'll play with All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Breanna Stewart is signing with the New York Liberty, the two-time WNBA champion and 2018 league MVP announced on Wednesday. The signing vaults the Liberty into immediate title contention after their trade for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones last month to play alongside All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Stewart's move is one of the biggest in WNBA free agency history. She had spent the negotiating period sharing cryptic tweets and reportedly narrowed down her choices to the Seattle Storm, the franchise that drafted her in 2016, and the Liberty. The Storm won titles in 2018 and 2020 and Stewart was named Finals MVP in each.

To announce the much anticipated news that should create dominos elsewhere in the league, the superstar shared a tweet of the Empire State Building and a video of her shedding a warmup jersey to show a Liberty shirt. Text on the jersey read, "I want to do my part to make this world a better place." Stewart reportedly made charter flights a major factor in her free agency and her signing will shake up the WNBA both on and off the court.

The Liberty join the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces as two superteams gunning for the title. The Aces, which had all five of their starters signed to return, traded Dearica Hamby in January to sign two-time WNBA champion and two-time MVP Candace Parker. Now that Stewart has announced her decision, more moves from top free agents are expected to follow.

Point guard Courtney Vandersloot announced on Tuesday night she would not return to the Chicago Sky, the franchise that drafted her 12 years ago and won a title in 2021. Stewart was reportedly factoring Vandersloot in her free agency decision. An announcement from Vandersloot is expected this week, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported on Wednesday.

This post will be updated.