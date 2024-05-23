Two-time IndyCar Series Champ Josef Newgarden To Publish Children's Book (Exclusive)

"I hope families and kids that read this book are inspired to chase their dreams," the racer says

Ignite Media Josef Newgarden and wife Ashley

Two-time IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden opens up about his racing dreams in a new inspirational children’s book.

The book, Josef's BIG Dream: An INDY 500 Story, is co-written by Andy Amendola and coming out via a partnership with Red Racer Books and is available to order now.

"I am thrilled to be sharing Josef’s BIG Dream with race fans ahead of the 108th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday," Newgarden, 33, said in a press release.

Red Racer Books; Ignite Media Josef's Big Dream Book Cover and Josef Newgarden

"I’ve been wanting to write a children’s book focused on the values of hard work and dedication, and there’s nothing that requires that more than the Indy 500. Creating this book with my wife Ashley and Andy Amendola was a fun journey and one we are all proud of," the racer continues.

"I hope families and kids that read this book are inspired to chase their dreams, no matter how big or small, and take pride in their efforts in pursuing them."

Amendola, who also penned The ABCs of Indycare Racing added that he's "excited to introduce this historic event and the inspirational personality of Josef Newgarden to young readers, sharing a powerful message of dreaming big and never giving up."

The book follows Newgarden’s journey to realizing his dream of winning the Indy 500.

The longtime racer began his career in kart racing and has since become a driver for the professional auto racing organization Team Penske. He won his first Indycar championship in 2017 and then again in 2019. Last year, he won the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Daytona – becoming the 16th driver to win both.

According to Red Racer Books, the book "aims to inspire young readers to dream big and persevere through challenges."

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Josef Newgarden

"From his beginnings in karting to becoming a two-time INDYCAR champion and INDY 500 winner, Josef’s story exemplifies determination, resilience and passion," says the book's description.

Newgarden’s wife Ashley collaborated on the book and calls it a “passion project."

"We want to teach kids that making their dreams a reality isn't always easy," she explained. "There will be times when they feel like giving up. But with hard work and determination, their dreams can grow even bigger than they ever imagined.

Illustrated by Wei Ren, the book is appropriate for children ages 5 to 10, as well as all motorsport fans.

The book is available for purchase at www.JosefsBigDream.com.

