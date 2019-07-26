Custer, Bell lead Iowa Xfinity Series practice sessions Cole Custer topped the leaderboard in Friday's final Xfinity Series practice at Iowa Speedway, wheeling his No. 00 Ford around the .875-mile track at 129.972 mph. The final practice session was in preparation for Saturday's U.S. Cellular 250 (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN). RELATED: Final practice results Tyler Reddick recorded the second-fastest time […]

Cole Custer topped the leaderboard in Friday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Iowa Speedway, wheeling his No. 00 Ford around the .875-mile track at 129.972 mph.

The final practice session was in preparation for Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN).

Tyler Reddick recorded the second-fastest time for the second consecutive practice, moving his No. 2 Chevrolet around the track for a fast lap of 129.833 mph.

Christopher Bell, the two-time defending Iowa winner, was third-fastest in the final session, driving his No. 20 Toyota 129.736 mph. Chase Briscoe in the No. 98 Ford (129.587 mph) and Justin Allgaier in the No. 7 Chevrolet (129.486 mph) rounded out the top five.

FIRST PRACTICE

Two-time defending Iowa Speedway winner Christopher Bell led the way during the first Xfinity Series practice session at the .875-mile track, recording a fast lap of 129.646 mph in his No. 20 Toyota on Friday evening.

Bell, who has won five times this season, was faster than Tyler Reddick, who logged the second-quickest lap of 129.220 mph in his No. 2 Chevrolet. Reddick has three Xfinity Series wins this season.

Shane Lee in the No. 28 Toyota (129.098 mph), Brandon Jones in the No. 19 Toyota (129.014 mph) and Ryan Sieg in the No. 39 Chevrolet (128.850 mph) completed the top five in the practice session.