Two-time defending champ Homa, JT headline fall opener

The FedEx Fall begins next week with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.

This will be the first of seven fall events for the PGA Tour as it returns to a calendar-year schedule in 2024.

These tournaments will determine who has exempt status next season, who will get into early-year signature events and who can earn spots in major championships.

While the top 70 in FedExCup points from the 2022-23 season already have full status next year, those who were No. 71 and beyond will have the fall to finish inside the top 125 to lock up their cards for '24.

Additionally, fall winners will still earn invitations to the Masters Tournament and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

These seven events, however, are open to all Tour players and the Fortinet field will be headlined by two-time defending champion Max Homa, his Ryder Cup teammate, Justin Thomas, and U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson.

Ultimately, all stats, earnings and victories in the fall will tie into the 2022-23 season. But nothing will effect the status of those who previously qualified for the playoffs. The top 70 in FEC points entering the fall have their cards for '24; the top 50 (those who made it to playoff event No. 2) have secured spots in each of the eight signature events next season.

But there are a few spots available for two of the early $20-million tournaments in 2024. The leading 10 players in points from the FedEx Fall (not otherwise exempt) will qualify for the the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational (the first two signature events after Maui).

