Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell strikes out 10 in rehab start in Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The last time Blake Snell was in Triple-A, he pitched against the Sacramento River Cats.

That was a little more than two years ago, in May of 2022.

Snell who was with El Paso, went five innings that night, allowing one Sacramento run on three hits while striking out seven batters. His line on Friday night with Sacramento was even better: 5.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 10 K.

The River Cats beat Oklahoma City, 5-1.

“That was good. I felt like I was repeating pitches, repeating delivery, correcting mistakes,” said Snell. “That’s really all I wanted to see.”

Blake Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, was continuing his rehab assignment in the minors. Dealing with a groin issue, he pitched for Single-A San Jose on Sunday where he threw four perfect innings (one of which was an immaculate inning).

On Friday night, Snell was in Triple-A Sacramento and he was just as dominant. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to rejoin the San Francisco Giants’ rotation next week.

“I’m anxious to get back to the big leagues, but to be myself and to be able to help the team out,” said Snell.

