Two-time Cheltenham winner Shishkin dies

Shishkin won 14 of his 21 races [Getty Images]

Two-time Cheltenham Festival winner Shishkin has died after breaking a leg in an accident in his stable, says his trainer Nicky Henderson.

The horse had been due to race in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday.

Shishkin won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2020 and the Arkle Chase the following year.

"This is a very sad night. He was our star and we will never forget him," said Henderson.

Shishkin had refused to race at Ascot earlier in the season but was then in contention to win the King George VI Chase before a late fall.

He missed the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March when Henderson's Seven Barrows yard was hit by a virus, then was fourth in the Aintree Bowl in his last outing.

"Everyone involved with Seven Barrows, particularly his owners, Joe and Marie Donnelly, Jaydon, Nico and George are obviously devastated that such a great horse, friend and warrior has gone," added Henderson.

"He was an absolute superstar and his CV is testament to that. The Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Arkle were his Cheltenham highlights, but the battle with Energumene in the Clarence House at Ascot was probably his greatest.

"Thank you Shishkin for the wonderful memories."