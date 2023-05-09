Two-time champion Joey Logano named to 75 Greatest Drivers list

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano officially cemented his place among the sport‘s best with his placement in NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers list on Tuesday.

The multi-time title winner has found success at every corner. Since becoming a full-time driver in 2009 with Joe Gibbs Racing, Logano quickly established his winning reputation by finding Victory Lane in his 20th career Cup start (New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June 2009).

After a pair of additional wins in 2012 and 2013, Logano‘s true breakout campaign came in 2014 with Team Penske, where the newfound No. 22 Ford driver compiled five wins, 16 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes on the way to a fourth-place finish in the standings.

After another top-five finish in the standings in 2016 (second), Logano captured his first Cup championship in 2018 and followed it up with another title banner four years later during the inaugural season of the Next Gen car.

Logano has won at least one Cup Series race every season for 12 years running and remains one of only two active Cup drivers to hold more than one Cup championship under his belt (Kyle Busch). His 32 current wins in the Cup Series are currently tied for 27th all-time (Dale Jarrett, Martin Truex Jr.).

Additional accolades for Logano at the Cup level include winning the 2015 Daytona 500, the inaugural Bristol Dirt Race in 2021 and the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022. Such a legacy has helped establish Logano‘s place among the sport‘s elite.

Logano additionally holds 30 career wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and two in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.