Two Tigers in the NFL that their team can’t afford to lose

As Clemson has become a college football powerhouse over the past decade, the number of Tigers in the NFL has also rapidly increased.

Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, have four Tigers a piece on their rosters, while most teams have at least one. Although quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson draw the most attention, it’s difficult to point to any position in the NFL that a former Clemson player hasn’t had success in.

Regarding the stars in the NFL, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin recently compiled a list of non-quarterback players on each team that the team can’t afford to lose, and two Tigers made the cut.

Here are the two former Clemson players that made the list and Benjamin’s reasoning for the selections.

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

2021 stats: 42 receptions, 572 yards, eight touchdowns

Benjamin’s reasoning:

Hopkins is already suspended six games for a violation of the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, which is one reason it’s fair to be concerned about their rough 2022 schedule. Yes, Marquise Brown should bring speed, but A.J. Green is a shell of his former self and Rondale Moore is still growing. QB Kyler Murray needs a reliable No. 1 to thrive during a contract year.

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

2021 stats: 81 total tackles, 16 passes defended, three interceptions

Benjamin’s reasoning:

Losing TE Kyle Pitts would hurt their offense, but that unit is already short on talent at every level. Terrell, at just 23, represents the biggest building block on “D,” where he’s emerged as a potential lock-down cover man.

