Two Tigers named ESPN Freshman All-Americans

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching crew nailed it with their 2023 recruiting class. They pulled in one of the top 2023 college football classes, and the results were clear this season with outstanding performances from the rookies.

From offense to defense, the new guys really shined, bringing their A-game to the field. Despite the temptation to grab experienced players from the transfer portal, Swinney stuck with his young guns, and boy, did they deliver. While the Tigers didn’t have the season they hoped for, they showed the future is bright with the talent they added to the program.

Two of these freshmen, in particular, were recognized on ESPN’s College Football 2023 Freshman All-America team. Here is a look at those two Tigers and what writer Tom Luginbill had to say about them.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Wide Receiver

Stats: 51 receptions, 519 yards, 4 touchdowns

What Luginbill had to say:

It took a few weeks for Brown to get going, but he became one of the most reliable players on Clemson’s offense. He provided the explosiveness the Tigers were lacking in the first three weeks of the season. He finished with 51 catches for 519 yards and four TDs.

Tyler Brown’s first year was 🔥🔥 🟠 519 receiving yards (led the team) 🟠 51 Receptions 🟠 4 Touchdowns + this crazy catch 🤯#ClemsonFootball🏈 #GoTigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/NQpnCRrskz — TPL Clemson (@TPLClemson) December 6, 2023

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Position: Defensive End

Stats: 38 tackles (11.0 for loss), 5.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery as well as 10 quarterback pressures

What Luginbill had to say:

Parker was far more productive and disruptive through the first few games of the season than his teammate Peter Woods. All season, his presence off the edge created issues for opposing offenses and it began in Week 1 against Duke. He had 31 total tackles, one pass defended and five sacks. He was the 10th-ranked DE in the 2023 class.

T.J. Parker is one of the top 14 players in the running for Freshman Football Player of the Year 👏 He still leads Clemson’s 6th-ranked defense in sacks#CollegeFootball https://t.co/TMUfUPSEUO pic.twitter.com/ZtzG2L3Qd2 — The Paw (@JoinThePaw) November 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire