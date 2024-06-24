Two Tigers named among college football’s 24 must-watch true freshmen for 2024

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program did a phenomenal job recruiting in the 2024 class, headlined by two five-star recruits who look to make an immediate impact for the Tigers.

Recently, 247Sports ranked the Top 24 freshmen who “must-watch” for the 2024 college football season, with these two Tigers making the cut. The first to appear is linebacker Sammy Brown, Clemson’s top recruit, landing at No. 24.

When multi-year starter Barrett Carter says you’re special, focus shifts to the freshman, who turned heads this spring with his knowledge of the game at the Mike position on Clemson’s defense.

The young linebacker received tremendous hype as he joined the program, and after Clemson’s Orange and White spring game, you can see why. Brown recorded a sack on his first snap in front of the Tigers fan base, later putting together a complete performance that’ll surely have Clemson fans even more excited about what he can do for the team in 2024.

Next was Clemson wide receiver Bryant Wesco, a player who has been tabbed as the next great Tigers wide receiver. Wesco ranked higher, landing at No. 11.

In need of big-play threats on the outside, the Tigers secured multiple pass-catchers in their 2024 class of the elite variety, including Bryant Wesco. He scored the first touchdown of the spring game last month and is already a crisp route runner. The only knock on Wesco throughout spring practice was his frame and being a bit undersized, but adding weight and muscle is the mindset this summer ahead of fall camp. He’s expected to anchor a starring role in the passing game. Clemson247 has more on Wesco’s expected impact along with another first-year wideout primed for success.

Wesco was an early enrollee with high expectations as a five-star recruit, and so far, he’s lived up to those expectations. Wesco recorded three catches for 26 yards and a ridiculous touchdown in the Tigers’ Orange and White spring game, looking like a threat on the outside.

Clemson has a bright future with these two.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire