Two Tigers make ESPN’s four college superteams

With the start of college football and the NFL season in the coming weeks, ESPN decided to draft four college football superteams and two Auburn Tigers made the cut.

The draft is inspired by fantasy football and each team includes a quarterback, a running back, two wide receivers, a tight end, a flex spot, and a complete offensive line for the offense. The defense consists of four defensive linemen or edge rushers, three linebackers, four defensive backs, a kicker, and a returner.

ESPN writers Andrea Adelson, David Hale, Adam Rittenberg, and Alex Scarborough each drafted their own team and Scarborough picked two Tigers.

Derick Hall, who they listed as a linebacker, was taken in the 15th round while kicker Anders Carlson was selected in the 24th round.

Hall was recently voted as a team captain for Auburn and enters his senior season as one of the top pass rushers in the SEC. He made 7.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss and has spoken about his goal to break Auburn’s sack record of 11.5 set by Nick Fairley in 2010.

Carlson is returning from a torn ACL in his plant leg that he suffered in mid-November last season. Prior to his injury, he made 14 of his 21 field goal attempts and 35 of his 36 extra-point attempts.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire