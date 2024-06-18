Two Tigers make the 2024 Athlon Sports’ All-America Team

The 2024 college football season still remains months away, but we are rapidly approaching Week 0.

Each week, things go faster and faster as football approaches. The summer tends to go fast, especially when you have football on your mind. At this point of the year, sports outlets begin releasing preseason material left and right. Some are rankings, some are record projections, and some are early All-Americans.

The latest we’ve seen of note, is Athlon Sports college football 2024 All-American team. Two Tigers were named Athlon Sports All-Americans, with linebacker Barrett Carter being a first team defensive selection.

Carter, a key player for the Tigers and a potential early pick in the 2024 NFL draft, surprised many people when he returned to Clemson. The young linebacker is committed to further development within the program and improving his draft stock in the 2025 class. Last season, Carter stood out in 11 games, securing the second spot on the team with 59 tackles and the third spot with nine tackles for loss, along with three sacks. It was significant news that fans could be really excited about.

On offense, it’s offensive tackle Blake Miller, who was named fourth-team offensive All-American. This one intrigues me, as the 2023 season wasn’t the friendliest to Miller.

While he wasn’t bad, it would be tough to argue he didn’t take a step back after a stellar freshman season. The talent is there, and that’s likely the reason for this selection. His ceiling is tremendous.

