'Two or three players off being a top-four team'

Former England winger Chris Waddle, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after Chelsea's victory at Nottingham Forest: "I think in possession they are a very good side. They have some talented footballers - we know that.

"They are desperate for a centre-forward, I've got to say. I know [Nicolas] Jackson scored but he's not the answer if Chelsea want to be a top-four team.

"How do you replace Thiago Silva? He's a top player and has been for years with his experience. It's great to have [Reece] James back as well as he's a very talented player.

"They're about two or three players off being a top-four team but they're definitely going in the right direction.

"They have to sort out this manager situation out quickly. Is he [Mauricio Pochettino] staying or going? You can't keep changing managers. I think he's done a good job with the tools he's had and they're only going to get better under him.

"Like I said, a couple more additions and there's no reason they can't be challenging [for the] top four."

